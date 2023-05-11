Adilabad: Foundation laid for Mana Ooru-Mana Badi works

The cost of the works of a school under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme at Mavala mandal centre in Adilabad is Rs 64 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

The cost of the works of a school under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme at Mavala mandal centre in Adilabad is Rs 64 lakh

Adilabad: Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender said the State government was striving to provide quality education to students. He laid foundation stone for developmental works of a school under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme at Mavala mandal centre here on Thursday. The cost of the work is Rs 64 lakh.

Premender stated that the ambitious scheme was being implemented to improve infrastructures of government-run schools. Paramount importance was being given to the education sector following the creation of Telangana. The quality of education in government schools was now on par with that offered by private educational institutions.

Mavala ZPTC member Nalla Vanitha, MPDO Aruna and others were present.