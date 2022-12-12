Mana Ooru Mana Badi gives corporate look to govt schools in erstwhile Warangal

Warangal/Hanamkonda: Many of the government schools selected under the State government’s flagship programme, Mana Ooru Mana Badi, now resemble corporate schools in erstwhile Warangal district.

A total of 1,165 schools including primary, upper primary and high schools were chosen for improvement of amenities in the first phase of the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme in the erstwhile district, for which the State government sanctioned Rs.250 crore.

As part of this, district officials have taken up works for constructing toilets with water facility, providing electrification, drinking water supply, adequate furniture for students and staff, painting the entire school, setting up green chalk boards, compound walls, kitchen sheds, new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms, dining halls in high schools and facilities for digital education in these schools.

Giving details on the progress of the scheme in Jangaon district, Collector Ch Shivalingaiah said they had selected a total of 176 schools under the scheme. “While works at 62 schools have already been completed, works in 103 schools are in progress,” he said, adding that tenders would be called for works to be taken up at nine more schools.

Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka said they had taken up renovation and repair works in 316 schools from 16 mandals in the first phase of the scheme. “We are making 32 schools, two each from every mandal, as model schools. Works of four schools against the 32 have been completed, while works in nine schools are progressing at brisk pace, and 90 percent of the works have been completed in five schools,” he said. “We are making efforts to complete the pending works in the schools taken up under the first phase by the end of December,” he added.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, who conducted a video conference a couple of days ago, directed Collectors to visit the schools and take steps to set up libraries. She also asked officials to identify schools where solar photovoltaic panels could be set up.

Warangal District Collector Dr B Gopi said they had chosen 223 schools for improvement of facilities under the programme in the first phase. “The works are at several stages. We are on the job to finish them by the end of December,” he said.

In Hanamkonda district, 176 schools (84 Primary Schools, 18 Upper Primary Schools and 74 High Schools) against a total of 492 schools were taken up for renovation.

“While works in 132 schools are at different stages, works have been taken up in 20 more schools by completing the tendering process. Tendering process is on for 22 more schools,” District Education Officer (DEO) Dr Mohammad Abdul Hi said, adding that electrification of schools taken up in the first phase was completed. “A total of Rs 81.54 crore were allotted for the development of the schools,” he said, adding that painting work in three schools against 28 schools from 14 mandals was also completed. They would be re-inaugurated by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the students of Paravathagi ZPHS in Warangal district are elated over the painting job done in their school and the facilities provided by the government as the school now looks like a corporate school.

Srinivas, a Class 9 student, said he was happy to come to school everyday to enjoy the surroundings besides quality teaching here. Meanwhile, a parent said that the Parvathagiri school had been developed with the special care of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao who hails from this village in Warangal district.