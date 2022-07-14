Adilabad: Irrigation projects see steep decline in inflows

07:52 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Adilabad: Irrigation projects saw a steep decline in inflows following slowing down of incessant rains in upstream areas on Thursday. This has cheered the public residing in villages downstream.

Kaddam Narayana Reddy project of Nirmal recorded inflows by 1.55 lakh cusecs. The water level reached 685 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. Surplus water was discharged downstream from the project by lifting 17 gates. The project had outflows of 155 lakh cusecs. The project received record inflows by over 5 lakh cusecs on Wednesday, panicking dwellers of 12 villages.

Meanwhile, Komaram Bheem project had inflows of 87,653 cusecs and inflows of 99,863 cusecs. The water level was 239 metres as against the full reservoir level of 243 meters Swarna project registered inflows by 1,630 cusecs. The water level was 1,180 feet when compared to the full reservoir level of 1,183 feet. Mattadivagi and Sathnala recorded a dropdown in the inflows.