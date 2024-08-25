Adilabad: ITDA-Utnoor PO wins laurels for providing in-time medical service for tribal girl student

Owing to the special care shown by Khusbu and deputy director of the agency Jadhav Vasanth Rao, Kushram Baby, a Class VII girl student at a school run by the tribal welfare department at Neradigonda mandal centre, could undergo a surgery at the hospital
Adilabad: Integrated Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor project officer Khusbu Gupta won laurels from many for coming to the rescue of a tribal girl student, who had a hole in her heart, by providing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Kushram Baby was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad recently.
Medical investigations revealed that she had a hole in her heart, prompting the officials to shift her to a hospital in Hyderabad.
Her parents thanked the project officer, deputy director Additional DMHO Dr Mesram Manohar and Boath ATDO Amith for providing quality treatment to their daughter.