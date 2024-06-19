Efforts made to eradicate sickle cell, anemia: Collector Rajarshi Shah

He along with additional director of health department Dr Amar Singh Naik participated in a national sickle cell and anemia elimination mission programme held on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 06:20 PM

Adilabad: Collector Rajarshi Shah said that efforts were being made to eradicate blood disorders, sickle cell and anemia.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that the diseases would be transmitted from parents to children. Diagnostic services were being offered to those aged between 0 and 40 for free. He noted that the disease was prevalent in areas where migration was common.

The objective of the mission is to eradicate two diseases by 2027.

Dr Prabhakar Reddy of the health department, RIMS-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod, DMHO Dr Narender Rathod, Deputy DMHO Dr Sadhana, tribal welfare department deputy director Dileep Kumar and many other officials were present.