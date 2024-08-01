ITDA PO expresses displeasures over truant teachers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 07:58 PM

ITDA Utnoor project officer Khusbu Gupta visits an Ashram school run by the tribal department welfare department at Pittabongaram village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Adilabad: ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta instructed officials to provide better basic amenities to inmates of hostels run by the tribal welfare department. She inspected a hostel at Pittabongaram village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Khusbu initially inspected attendance and stock registers, kitchen and classrooms of the school. She expressed displeasure over truant teachers and for not following the menu in providing food to the students. She told the headmaster to take action against the teachers who show negligence in discharging duties.

She directed him to take steps to ensure better basic amenities for the students. She told them to take steps to keep the premises of the hostel, store room, toilet, kitchen clean. She taught lessons to students and assessed their learning process by posing questions in various subjects. She wanted teachers to improve both the writing and reading abilities of the students.

The project officer then inspected a primary health centre in Pittabongaram village. She issued a show-cause notice to the medical officer of the health centre for taking leave without obtaining prior permission. She asked the officials to ensure better medical services to the public depending on the facility. She told them to create awareness among the public on vector-borne diseases.