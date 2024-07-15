Adilabad: Students felicitated after qualifying for national hockey event

Six students from a Model Sports School-Utnoor belonging to the tribal welfare department have qualified for participating in a national sub-junior hockey championship to be held in Kollam of Kerala from July 19 to 29.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 July 2024, 05:11 PM

ITDA project Khusbu Gupta congratulates and felicitates the students with a shawl on getting qualified to participate in a national sub junior hockey championship in Utnoor on Monday

They were felicitated by ITDA-Utnoor Project Officer Khusbu Gupta in Utnoor on Monday.

Gupta felicitated the students Pusam Motiram, Chouhan Sairam, Athram Jagjeevan, Jadhav Charan, Athram Shambhu and Rathod Dhanraj for being selected to take part in national event. She said the students brought recognition to the district and wished them success.

Deputy director of the tribal welfare department Dilip Kumar, Assistant Project Officer Athram Bhaskar, district tribal sports officer K Parthasarathi, coach G Sunand were present.