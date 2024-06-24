Junior doctors of RIMS-Adilabad join State-level strike

Their strike caused inconvenience to outpatients who visited the institute for medical services in the morning hours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 12:46 PM

File Photo

Adilabad: Junior doctors studying post-graduation in medicine and undergoing house surgeon training at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) joined the State-level strike seeking various demands by boycotting outpatient services here on Monday.

Their strike caused inconvenience to outpatients who visited the institute for medical services in the morning hours. Not only hundreds of tribals dwelling in remote parts of erstwhile Adilabad district, but people from the neighbouring Maharashtra depend on the RIMS for treatment for seasonal diseases and medical emergencies every day. However, officials of the institute made alternative arrangements.

When asked, Dr Jaisingh Rathod, director of RIMS, told ‘Telangana Today’ that alternative arrangements were made to avoid inconvenience to the patients in view of the strike. Service post-graduates, tutors and senior faculty members of the institute were requested to offer medical services to outpatients and to handle medical emergencies.