Adilabad: Maharashtra man drowns in irrigation tank

25 May 2024, 07:39 PM

Adilabad: A 40-year-old tribal man from Maharashtra accidentally drowned in an irrigation tank at Ginnera village in Indervelli mandal on Saturday.

Indervelli police said that Kudimetha Nithin hailing from Yavatmal district headquarters met a watery when he was attending nature’s call at the tank.

He was not familiar with swimming and died on the spot after slipped into the deep water of the tank.

He along with his relatives were worshipping a local deity near the tank. Nithin arrived at his relatives at Ginnera on May 21.