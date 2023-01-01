Adilabad: Mesrams set out on 130km-walk to fetch holy water

The water is used for performing rituals during the annual Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of the Mesram clan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Mesrams are on their way to fetch holy water of river Godavari at a spot called Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Sunday. Photo: Musku Rajkiran Reddy

Adilabad: The Mesrams always stand out in following age-old traditions and customs. On Sunday, they set out from Keslapur village on an arduous journey of walking barefoot for around 130 kilometres covering 40 villages to fetch holy water from the River Godavari from Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu in Jannaram of Mancherial district.

The water is used for performing rituals during the annual Nagoba Jatara, an important religious and cultural affair of the Mesram clan.

Also Read Mesrams begin inaugural ceremony of Nagoba temple in Adilabad

About 100 Mesrams, clad in white, gathered on the premises of the Nagoba temple at Keslapur in the afternoon after performing certain rituals. They prepared a route map of the journey before worshipping the deities of the clan under guidance of the elders. They are expected to reach the destination by January 10 and to return to Indervelli on January 17.

1,400 year old sacred container

The ethnic tribes carried the sacred Jhari, a 1,400-year-old brass container for bringing the water. They are slated to cover 40 tribal villages during the course of the journey, trekking over 130 kilometres for a fortnight. They will stay in villages on the way.

Later, they arrive in Keslapur village and worship Indrayidevi in Inderveli mandal centre. Then they assemble under sacred banyan trees near the ancient Nagoba temple. They stay there for four days as a tradition. They reach the temple of Nagoba and perform prayers, known as Maha Puja in the night to kickstart the fair slated for January 21.

The Nagoba Jatara hosts Maha Puja, Bheting, introduction of new daughter-in-laws to the deity, village fair or jatara at the holy place, Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal, Betal Puja, etc. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

The Mesrams have already initiated the fair by conducting publicity by a bullock cart and placing an order to mold clay pots to be used during the rituals of the affair. The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor is making elaborate arrangements for the fair. Project Officer K Varun Reddy convened a meeting and reviewed the progress of the arrangements at Keslapur on Friday.