Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao arrested in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Nirmal: Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao was arrested on Sunday as he was proceeding to Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar to extend his solidarity to students, at Manmad village in Lokeshwaram mandal.

Police have set up checkposts to prevent the arrival of political leaders coming from various directions to visit the protesting students at RGUKT at the entrances of Basar. They intercepted the vehicle in which Bapu Rao was travelling and detained him.

A three-tier security was formed to avoid untoward incidents and to maintain law and order at the campus, which has been witnessing student protests for the last one month.

About 3,000 students of RGUKT-Basar launched a fresh strike alleging poor quality of food at a mess on the campus on Saturday night. They demanded change of contractor who operates messes in the university. They planned to organise a meeting in Hyderabad to chalk out an action plan.