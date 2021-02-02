Adilabad sees 40 per cent attendance on Day One

As per instructions of the government, elaborate arrangements were made for smooth reopening of the institutions. Face masks and sanitisers were provided to the pupils.

Adilabad: Both government and private educational institutions reopened across erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday, ending the 10-month long closure of schools and colleges following Covid-19 pandemic. Students appeared to be comfortable in attending classes, and the reopening day saw over 40 per cent of students turning up for in-person classes.

As per instructions of the government, elaborate arrangements were made for smooth reopening of the institutions. Face masks and sanitisers were provided to the pupils.

Adilabad Collector Sikta Patnaik visited Zilla Parishad Secondary School at Shantinagar at the district headquarters and checked whether the students were facing any problems. She inspected the arrangements and preventive measures made by the managements for controlling the spread of the deadly virus. She interacted with students and allayed their apprehensions.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Rahul Raj visited a couple of schools and requested parents to send their wards to school as the government took all measures to prevent virus spread. All measures were taken for reopening the educational institutions, he said, adding that the institutions would be operated by following Covid-19 guidelines.

T Mamatha, a Class X student of Zilla Parishad High School, Mancherial town, said that she felt safe attending in-person classes. “I am happy to see the reopening of the school. I could meet my friends. Our teachers and headmistress have motivated me and my parents to attend classes,” she remarked.

In Adilabad, 7,568 students out of the total strength of 17,465 attended classes on the first day of reopening of schools, indicating 43 percent of attendance. As many as 8,279 pupils turned up for classes as against the total 8,279 in Mancherial district. Both Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts saw above 40 percent of attendance of students on the maiden day.

