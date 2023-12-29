Adilabad sees a spurt in crimes in 2023

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that 4,050 crimes were reported in this year as against 3,306 crimes last year, indicating a rise by 22.50 percent.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 09:56 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

SP Uday Kumar Reddy addresses pressmen in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: Annual crime rate has drastically gone up in the district in 2023 when compared to that of 2022. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy briefed newsmen about crimes reported in this year on Friday.

Reddy said that 4,050 crimes were reported in this year as against 3,306 crimes last year, indicating a rise by 22.50 percent. The district, known for peace and tranquility, recorded 11 murders in 2023 compared to one in 2022. Offences relating to property have gone up from 188 in 2022 to 264 in 2023, suggesting an increase by 40 percent.

The superintendent of police further said that the district registered 6,714 drunken drive cases in this year and 5,494 cases in corresponding period, reflecting a rise by 22 percent. It saw 29 cases with regard to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ((NDPS) Act as against 18 cases in 2022, posting a spurt by 66 percent.

However, the district witnessed a dip in crimes against women. It witnessed 309 offences against women reported in the current year when compared to 329 in the last year, reflecting a decline by 6 percent. Gambling and crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes dropped significantly in 2023. A total of 90 cases of gambling were reported in this year as against 118 cases in 2022.

Meanwhile, the annual conviction rate of the district has gone up thanks to sustained efforts made by the investigating officials. As many as 777 cases were convicted in 2023 when compared to 726 convictions secured in 2022, suggesting a rise by 7 percent. Two accused persons were sentenced to life imprisonment, while four persons were jailed for 10 years and above.