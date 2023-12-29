Crime rate in Ramagundam increases by 21.99 percent in 2023

Though there was decline in murder, rape and missing cases, cheating cases shoot up to 613 from 454.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Peddapalli: The overall crime rate in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate increased by 21.99 percent this year with different crimes showing a significant increase. There is spurt in 1,963 cases when compared to last year. A total of 8,926 cases registered in this year as against 6,963 cases reported in 2022. While 4133 cases were reported in Peddapalli district, 4793 cases were registered in Mancherial district.

Though there was decline in murder, rape and missing cases, cheating cases shoot up to 613 from 454. A total of 212 persons were died in 661 road accidents. 322 cybercrime cases were reported and Rs 4.30 crore was recovered by arresting 337 accused. Commissioner of Police, Rema Rajeshwari disclosed details about the annual crime report on Friday.