Adilabad: This 45-year-old man ekes out a living by sharpening horns

Abdul Razak, a migrant daily wage earner from Echoda mandal centre is eking out a living by sharpening horns of cattle

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 18 February 2024, 06:06 PM

Abdul Razak sharpens horns of a bullock in a weekly market in Utnoor mandal centre. Photo: Santosh Padala

Adilabad: Amongst the busy cattle traders in a weekly market in Utnoor mandal centre on every Friday, a thin and middle-aged man roams carrying a saw and a bag. Though most of the sellers or buyers of farm animals at the market appear disinterested, this man has been making a living from the weekly bazaar.

Abdul Razak, a migrant daily wage earner from Echoda mandal centre is eking out a living by sharpening horns of cattle. He visits weekly markets in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district and rural parts in search of the unusual job. Significantly, he is managing to make ends meet through this waning occupation.

Also Read Crisis hits cotton farmers in Adilabad

“I learnt this skill from villagers. I have been relying on this profession for 14 years. I am able to meet the needs of my family,” Razak told ‘Telangana Today’. Razak charges between Rs.300 and Rs.500 to sharpen the horns of a pair of bulls. He tours towns and mandal centres where the weekly markets are conducted and villages as well.

The 45-year-old reasoned that bulls look young once their horns were sharpened. “One can easily sell their farm animals if they use this technique spending a little amount,” he disclosed. He revealed that only he and two others from Utnoor mandal centre were currently taking up the job of sharpening horns in the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The father of four sons and a daughter said he had migrated from Pamidi mandal in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh to Echoda in search of livelihood in 2006.