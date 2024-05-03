Editorial: Plug regulatory loopholes

FSSAI must pull up its socks and ensure robust oversight of the food supply chain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:55 PM

A string of controversies involving food product manufacturers — be it the alleged adulteration of spices exported by companies like MDH and Everest or concerns over high sugar content in infant food products of Nestle India and Cadbury — has once again exposed poor regulatory practices in India. Whenever domestic companies get blacklisted or come under scrutiny for the poor quality of their exports, the usual argument put forward is that they get singled out by Western countries to tarnish India’s image. Those in the government also tend to support such a theory in the name of promoting Indian exports. Similarly, multinational companies, accused of selling harmful and poor quality products in India, justify their actions on the ground that they were only following the standards as laid down in India. As a result of this drama, it is the consumer who suffers. For all other players, it is business as usual once the din dies down. Recently, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Maldives banned the sale of Indian spice brands Everest and MDH in their respective markets, while the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Australian food authority are examining the reports of contamination. The action came after it was found that spices exported from India contained high levels of ethylene oxide, a carcinogen. Every year, several shipments of spices from India are refused entry into the US for not meeting the quality norms. Ayurvedic formulations are often red-flagged by the FDA and other regulators for containing excessive amounts of lead and other harmful heavy metals.

Such developments are a poor reflection of the functioning of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Poor regulatory system has been the bane of the country’s food industry. The loopholes in the regulatory system include the opaque process of developing standards and rule-making, the near-absence of Good Manufacturing Practices, lax enforcement of standards and an inadequate analytical and testing system. The other important issues are governmental protection of the industry in the name of boosting export and discouragement of the representation of public health, consumer and civil society experts in food regulation. Recently, FSSAI announced a comprehensive plan to enhance inspections across the nation. By conducting pan-India monitoring of spices, culinary herbs and other food items, it aims to enforce stringent standards and safeguard consumers against potential health risks. However, such knee-jerk and cosmetic measures cannot address the core issues. The regulatory body must pull up its socks and take the help of specialists from universities and research institutes to enhance its capacity for risk assessment and mitigation and, thereby, ensure robust oversight of the food supply chain. It must expand its ambit to cover fruits, vegetables, fish products, fortified rice and milk products. The FSSAI is largely accountable for promoting food safety and building consumer confidence in India’s food industry.