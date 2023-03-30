Adipurush “Sri Rama Navami” poster released

In the poster of India's most anticipated film Adipurush, actor Prabhas portrayed as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Adipurush is currently India’s most anticipated film. This is because the film’s story was inspired by and taken from the epic Ramayana. Adipurush has many things going on around it. Firstly, the makers had spent around 500 crores to make the film, and then they released the teaser, which has world-class visuals but lacks the reality touch in its special effects. So the makers changed the planned release date of the film from Sri Rama Navami and moved it to June 2023. They restarted working on the post-production work again.

Meanwhile, the makers of Adipurush do not want to disappoint the fans for this festival. So they released the special poster from the film today, featuring the main characters. This poster resembles the one we all know and have been praying in our homes for centuries. Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his brother Lakshmana, along with Lord Hanuman, are the characters from this poster. Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman can be seen in the poster, respectively. This recreation is very elegant and appreciable.

Adipurush is going to be released on June 16, 2023, worldwide in multiple languages, including the international ones. The makers are planning to kickstart the global promotions this April. May be, today’s Sri Rama Navami poster is the beginning for Adipurush promotions.

Adipurush is written and directed by national award-winning director Om Raut. T-Series Films and Retrophiles produced the film together. Saif Ali Khan played the role of Ravanasura in the film. Ajay and Atul composed the music. Adipurush is going to be released in 3D also.