Has Prabhas donated Rs. 50 Crore to Ayodhya Ram Mandir?

There were also claims that he came forward to sponsor all the expenses of food at the temple on the day of consecration.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 07:29 PM

Hyderabad: Prabhas has lately been in the news not only for the success of his recent release Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, but also for other reasons. In the past few days, there have been speculations that the star actor made a donation of Rs. 50 Crore for the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple which will take place on January 22.

There were also claims that he came forward to sponsor all the expenses of food at the temple on the day of consecration.

Meanwhile, an MLA from Andhra Pradesh, Chirla Jaggireddy added fuel to the file by claiming at an event that Prabhas has made the donation and came forward to sponsor for food for the consecration event.

“The one who earns money and share it with others is great. Prabhas is one such person. He is making the donation,” said the MLA in an event.

However, a report on India Today confirms that the Adipurush actor has neither donated the huge amount, nor did he commit to sponsor food for the day. According to the report, Prabhas’ team when contacted to get a confirmation, call the claims “fake news.”