Adipurush’s ‘Jai Shri Ram’ lyrical teaser out

The ‘Baahubali’ actor took to social media on Saturday to share the lyrical motion poster of the song 'Jai Shri Ram'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Image: Instagram

Hyderabad: Om Raut’s much-anticipated mythological film ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the screens on June 16 this year. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a lyrical teaser of the song ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has been unveiled, along with a new motion poster of Prabhas as lord Ram.

The ‘Baahubali’ actor took to social media on Saturday to share the lyrical motion poster. “If you can’t visit the Char Dhaam, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram (sic),” the caption read. The music of this track has been composed by Ajay-Atul and has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

‘Adipurush’ is Raut’s take on the story of the ‘Ramayana’ written by Valmiki. The story revolves around lord Ram’s journey to Lanka, to rescue his wife Janaki who was abducted by Ravana. The film also marks Saif Ali Khan’s Telugu debut.

Bankrolled by T- Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; Om Raut; Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles; the film will also be presented in 3D. Recently, it has also been announced that the film will have World Premiere in New York on June 13, at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18.