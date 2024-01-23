Telugu film industry achieves record-breaking year in 2023, surpasses Rs 2,000 cr mark again

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: The Ormax Box Office Report for 2023 highlights the Telugu film industry’s strong performance, marking its best-ever year. For the second consecutive year, the industry crossed the Rs 2,000 crore mark.

Overall Indian Box Office collections reached an all-time high of Rs 12,226 Crore in 2023, as reported by Ormax. Breaking down the numbers, Hindi led with Rs 5,380 Crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 2,265 Crore, Tamil at Rs 1,961 Crore, and English at Rs 1,139 Crore.

Telugu cinema secured the second spot in footfalls, with 24.2 crore domestic admissions in 2023, just 4 per cent below the peak level of the last decade recorded in 2017.

The report noted Hindi’s dominance with a 44 per cent market share, while Telugu claimed a robust 19 per cent. Other languages collectively held a 5 per cent share, with Hollywood and Tamil films contributing 9 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” claimed the fifth position on the All India Gross Box Office list, earning Rs 521 Crore. Following closely were “Adipurush” with Rs 325 Crore and “Waltair Veerayya” with Rs 181 Crore. “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” emerged as the top-grossing Telugu film in 2023, contributing 12 per cent to the total Telugu Box Office.