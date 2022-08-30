BookMyShow removes Animal Circuses from its platform following PETA India campaign

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:42 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

The AWBI advised the central government to pass legislation to stop the use of animals in circuses in 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Hyderabad: Online ticket booking portal BookMyShow has removed posts about Animal circuses from its website following a recent meeting with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

As a result, a billboard that PETA had previously placed outside BookMyShow’s corporate office asking it to stop supporting animal circuses has been replaced with one that features boxer Vijender Singh and reads, “Knock Out Cruelty: Boycott Circuses.”

“Circuses worldwide are moving towards using only consenting human performers who are free to come and go, get paid and can retire – unlike animals who are caged, chained and forced to do tricks for their entire lives under the threat of punishment,” said PETA India director Poorva Joshipura.

“We commend BookMyShow for considering the animals’ plight and for its commitment to animal welfare and look forward to the company’s official policy, which we hope will make clear that it will support only circuses using willing human performers henceforth,” she added.

The e-ticketing platform has earlier sold tickets for Rambo Circus – whose owner was recently arrested for various violations of animal protection laws and let out on bail – Great Gemini Circus, Ajanta Circus, and others. The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) recently sought action against Ajanta Circus for using animals without the required certification.

The AWBI advised the central government to pass legislation to stop the use of animals in circuses in 2017, 2019, and 2020. Last year, the Central Zoo Authority cancelled its recognition of the Great Golden Circus, the only circus that was still using elephants for performances.

Appeals from 100 veterinarians in different states and a petition signed by 1,00,000 students from private and government schools across the country cited numerous reasons why circuses must be barred from using animals.

Several AWBI inspections and numerous investigations by PETA India show that circuses are cruel towards animals: they are continuously chained or confined to small, barren cages; deprived of veterinary care and adequate food, water and shelter; and denied everything natural and important to them. Through physical abuse with weapons, they’re forced to perform confusing, uncomfortable and even painful tricks. Many display stereotypical, repetitive behaviour indicative of extreme stress.