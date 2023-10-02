Aerial seeding to enhance green cover around Vizag begins

In a joint initiative by GVMC and the Eastern Naval Command, aerial dispersion of seedballs was flagged off at INS Dega

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Visakhapatnam: In a joint initiative by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Eastern Naval Command, aerial dispersion of seedballs was flagged off at INS Dega on Monday.

The naval helicopters loaded with seed balls were flagged off jointly by city Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari and Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, Chief Staff Officer Operations at the Headquarters of Eastern Naval Command, in the presence of Commodore Dalip Singh, Commanding Officer of INS Dega and others.

Aerial seeding was undertaken at various locations across Visakhapatnam, which included Pavuralakonda, Kapuluppada, Simhachalam, Porlupalem Hill, Vedullanarava Hill, and Yarada. These locations were carefully selected to maximize the campaign’s environmental impact.

To accomplish this endeavour, a fleet of four helicopters was deployed. The flagging of helicopters at INS Dega, marked the commencement of the speedball dispersion campaign during which 1.5 lakh seed balls were dispersed.

