After BJP, now Karnataka Congress plagued with corruption charges

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: After managing to bring down the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka using the 40 percent commission charges, the Congress is now finding itself in the same situation.

Barely three months after coming to power, the Congress government in Karnataka, is now plagued with corruption charges. So much so that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has on Tuesday ordered for a CID probe into allegations leveled by Assistant Agriculture Directors of Mandya district accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of demanding Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh as bribe.

This was after a complaint was sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by seven assistant agriculture directors from Mandya district accusing the Agriculture Minister of demanding bribe and exerting pressure on them and employees as well. Following this, the Governor wrote to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to look into the matter and initiate action accordingly.

On the contrary, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dubbed the letter a fake one and blamed the opposition for “creating the letter”,

“I have ordered the police to inquire into the letter. Chaluvarayaswamy has called it fake because the joint director of agriculture has also issued a statement that it is fake and even complained to the police,” Siddaramaiah said.

Countering the Chief Minister’s charges on the opposition, JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy slammed Siddaramaiah for defending the corruption charges against the Agriculture Minister.

“The shameless Chief Minister, who justifies the disgraceful acts of the Ministers, has come to this State! The ‘Siddhakale’ (expert art) of justifying the extortion of the Minister is disgusting and nauseating…” Kumaraswamy tweeted and also sought to know if the letter was fake, would the Governor’s office “falsely” write to investigate it.

Irrespective of the allegations and charges, Karnataka people are fuming over both BJP and Congress, stating that they are two sides of the same coin.

