Case against BJP for posting anti Muslim content on Instagram

The case was registered based on the complaint made by Shiba Minai, a social political activist who alleged that on the Instagram account an animated video started with an image of PM Modi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police registered a case against the administrators of the official BJP instagram handle ‘bjp4india’ for allegedly posting anti Muslim content on the account.

The case was registered based on the complaint made by Shiba Minai, a social political activist who alleged that on the Instagram account an animated video started with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it contained hateful propaganda against Muslims.

“The video depicted Muslims as infiltrators and perpetrators of theft, deceitfully asserting false claims that Muslims have pillaged ancient India treasures and desecrated temples,” Minai said in her complaint.

The police registered a case under Section 171-C r/w 171-F, 153A of IPC. The police are investigating.