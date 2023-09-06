After deficit rainfall, Nirmal, Adilabad now record excess rains

Nirmal had an actual rainfall of 1,142 mm compared to the normal rainfall of 770 mm from June 1 to September 6, indicating an excess by 48 percent.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:48 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Nirmal/Adilabad: Both Nirmal and Adilabad districts have put behind the deficit rainfall story of August and recorded excess rainfall in the last few days.

Nirmal had an actual rainfall of 1,142 mm compared to the normal rainfall of 770 mm from June 1 to September 6, indicating an excess by 48 percent. The district registered a substantial deficient rainfall in the first, second and fourth weeks of August. It had a large excess rainfall of 70 percent until August 2.

Mudhole, Bhainsa, Kuntala, Nirmal, Pembi and Kaddampeddur mandal witnessed a large excess rainfall of over 60 percent. The remaining 13 mandals had excess rainfall, ranging from 19 percent to 59 percent.

Meanwhile, Adilabad registered actual rainfall of 1,049 mm as against the normal rainfall of 869 mm from June 1 to September 6, reflecting an excess by 21 percent. It saw a significant dip in rainfall in the month of August.

It had recorded an excess rainfall of 45 percent up to August 2. Indervelli, Gudihathnur, Adilabad Rural, Bazarhathnur, Boath, Neradigonda, Ichoda and Sirikonda received the excess rainfall.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad saw an actual rainfall of 962 mm compared to the normal rainfall of 889 in this monsoon so far. Except for Asifabad mandal, 11 mandals had normal rainfall, while three mandals received excess rainfall. Asifabad mandal experienced a deficient rainfall by 23 percent.

Mancherial district’s actual rainfall was gauged to be 850 mm as against the normal rainfall of 808 mm. Bheemini and Kannepalli mandals recorded deficient rainfall by 27 percent. However, Jannaram, Dandepalli, Kasipet, Naspur and Jaipur mandal recorded excess rainfall, while the remaining 11 mandals registered normal rainfall.