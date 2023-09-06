Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh: Massive preparations underway

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 05:53 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee would be spending around Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh this year for the grand festivities.

Giving insights into the budget allocation, Singari Raj Kumar, one of the key organiser of the committee, said that private security guards would be appointed for a period of 10 days to ensure the safety and security of the event.

“Manpower will be brought in from Adilabad, and skilled carpenters will be hired to assist with the construction and installation of the idol. Additionally, we will be engaging Mumbai and Odisha Kalakars to infuse artistic excellence into our celebrations,” he explained.

A significant portion of the budget, around 50 per cent, would be directed towards compensating the workers involved in the preparations and execution of the event. Kumar added, “we anticipate high food costs, given the large number of devotees and visitors who partake in our celebrations.”

He also acknowledged the support from various government departments, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the water board, and the electricity departments.

The famous Khairatabad Ganesh is set to maintain its eco-friendly stance for the second consecutive year, opting for organic colours and clay materials. This year’s Ganesh idol will stand tall at 63 feet, a significant increase from last year’s 50 feet.