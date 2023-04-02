Farmers of Maharashtra yearning for Telangana Model, says Shetkari Sangathan leader

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 2 April 23

After the BRS's successful meetings in Nanded, the entire farming community in Maharashtra is now demanding replication of the Telangana model of governance, said Sudhir Sudhakarrao Bindu

Hyderabad: After driving through many parched lands in Maharashtra, it was heartening to witness lush green and fertile lands all across Telangana. Farmers in Maharashtra were yearning for such development, said Shetkari Sangathan State Youth president Sudhir Sudhakarrao Bindu soon after arriving in Hyderabad.

Along with nearly 150 farmers’ union leaders from Maharashtra, Sudhir was here for an interactive session with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

After the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s successful meetings in Nanded, the entire farming community in the State was now demanding replication of the Telangana model of governance, he said during a chit-chat with Telangana Today.

A majority of crops in Maharashtra were rainfed and the productivity was also low compared to other States, especially Telangana. The May-June season before the commencement of monsoon was a challenging period for farmers in the State. Many struggle to arrange money for seeds, fertilisers and tilling the land, left with no choice, they end up at the doorsteps of private money lenders who charge cut-throat interest, he said.

After the entire struggle, provision of water was another big setback and farmers have to depend on rains. Yet, many farmers sow seeds, only to witness low yield and no remunerative prices from the government. This was driving many to take their own lives, unable to clear debts, he said.

This was where Telangana’s Rythu Bandhu scheme, was being seen as a godsend that could save them. Under the direct benefit transfer scheme, Rs.5000 per acre was deposited into all landowning farmers’ account for each crop season, which could be a major game changer not only for farmers in Maharashtra, but in other States as well, Sudhir said.

Ever since the BRS party meetings were conducted in Nanded, there was a buzz among farmers and even in political circles. People were discussing Telangana’s 24 hour free power supply to the agricultural sector, beside the Rythu Bima insurance coverage scheme, he said, adding that they wanted Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to tour the entire Maharashtra and emerge as a strong political force.