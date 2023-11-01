After Narayana Murthy’s “70-hours-a-week” formula, Infosys asks employees to return to office

The call to return to work for a minimum number of days comes after Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's proposed formula of Indian youth working for 70-hours-a-week stirred a controversy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: Indian software-services exporter Infosys Ltd has asked some of its employees to return to work from office 10 days a month. According to reports, some entry to mid-level employees were asked to return to work from office for a minimum number of days from November 20.

The move comes as part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its hybrid work model, at a time when companies across the globe are reversing or modifying their remote working policies.

The call to return to work for a minimum number of days comes after co-founder Narayana Murthy’s proposed formula of Indian youth working for 70-hours-a-week stirred a controversy. The billionaire’s remarks came in an interview posted on YouTube.

Surprisingly, his comments also clashed with the company’s official stance on “complete flexibility” for its employees.

Indian IT services providers are now following their global tech rivals and asking their employees to return to work from offices. Infosys’ rival company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has already asked its employees to return to offices five days a week.