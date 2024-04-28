Quick action by TSSP constable saves woman’s life at Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Quick response of a policeman saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide at Tank Bund on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman aged around 30 years, came to Tank Bund stretch and crossed the railing and jumped into the lake.

A TSSP constable noticing this, immediately jumped into the water and with the help of locals, pulled her out. The woman was shifted to the police station for counselling. The police said the woman was having some family related issues.