Telangana suffer defeat in quarters of U-20 Men’s National Football

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 10:27 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manipur in the quarterfinal stage of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, Chattishgarh on Sunday.

Pitla Saiyashwanth’s strike in the 21th minute had put Telangana into an early lead, but Manipur came back strong, scoring three in 10 minutes. The comeback began with a helping hand from Telangana goalkeeper Rishab Pradhan (23th), who scored an own goal. Yendrembam Rohit Singh (30th) scored from the spot to put them in front, before Ashangbam Bhaskar Singh scored two more (33th and 72th).

