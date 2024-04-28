Congress fleecing realtors, pushing State into crisis, says KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 April 2024, 10:41 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said Congress leaders were resorting to ‘collections’ from realtors against every ‘square feet’ of built up area in Telangana.

Under the current Congress government, no new building permissions or occupancy certificates were cleared without paying taxes to Congress leaders, he said, also training his guns at former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari stating that the latter had dug a grave for his own political career.

Addressing a massive crowd as part of his roadshow in Warangal, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Congress government was violating established laws including TS-bPASS and was not giving permission for new constructions in Telangana.

“Just like other Congress-ruled State, Congress leaders in Telangana are resorting to ‘collections’ against every ‘square feet’ of built up area. They are not giving Occupancy Certificates even to the completed buildings. We will expose them all soon,” he said, evoking a thunderous roar from the audience.

The former Chief Minister stated that though the BRS honoured Srihari with Deputy Chief Minister’s post and gave an MP ticket to his daughter, Srihari had betrayed the party and also voters of his constituency.

“As per the Supreme Court verdict, he will be disqualified within the next three months for defection. By-elections will be held in Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency and our T Rajaiah will definitely become an MLA.

It is the best lesson to be taught to betrayors,” he said. Stating that the Congress had come to power with false promises and was now pushing the State into an abyss of troubles, he said Telangana was plagued with multiple issues including power, irrigation and drinking water crisis along with crop loss, within barely five months of the Congress assuming power.

When he asked how many people received one tola gold under Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu to all, Rs 2,500 to every woman, Rs 500 bonus per quintal to paddy farmers, the crowd responded with a loud “No”.

“I am speaking standing amongst people. The Chief Minister should listen to them,” he said. Taking a dig at A Revanth Reddy, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Chief Minister, who was unaware of the history and geography of Telangana, was claiming to have constructed Krishna River, a statement that was going viral on social media.

“Who on earth can construct a river?” he asked, sending people into splits. Listing out numerous developmental initiatives of the previous BRS regime in erstwhile Warangal district including a multi super-specialty hospital, health university, five medical colleges and the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the Leader of Opposition took potshots at the Chief Minister for speaking strangely and claiming that Warangal did not benefit from the Kaleshwaram Lift irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

“If such is the case, how did water reach Narsampet, Bhupalpally, Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Parkal, Palakurthy and other areas?” he asked, demanding Revanth Reddy to explain.

He pointed out that the Sri Ram Sagar Project Stage-II was kept pending for several decades under the previous Congress governments. It was only after State formation that the BRS government completed all the pending projects along with KLIS to supply water for irrigation and drinking water needs of Warangal. Dubbing the BJP as another dangerous party for Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave over 100 slogans, but did not implement them in reality.

He promised to bring black money and deposit Rs.15 lakh per family in the last 10 years, but did not. “We fought for a Railway Coach Factory for Kazipet, but Prime Minister Modi diverted it to Gujarat. Similarly, he gave the sanction letter for the tribal university here after keeping it in abeyance for 10 years,” he said.

“As if this is not enough, the BJP is trying now threatening to slit our throats by diverting Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He made the announcement and issued notification for purely votes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The State government should not give up. While the BRS fought against it earlier, the inept Revanth Reddy government is remaining silent,” the former Chief Minister added.

Chandrashekhar Rao urged the youth to remain wary of the BJP and its divisive politics as the party had no people’s welfare on its agenda. He advised them to vote with wisdom rather than impulsively.

“If you vote for the BJP which is threatening to divert Godavari River water or the Congress which failed to implement its promises in the Lok Sabha elections, they will claim it as your approval for their decisions and continue to threaten the interests of Telangana,” he said.

With BJP unlikely to win more than 200 seats and the Congress not securing more than 150 seats, he predicted a hung Parliament where the BRS is likely to play a key role in the next government at the Centre.

“Only the BRS can safeguard the interests of Telangana. If people give us 14 MP seats, the BRS will make a huge comeback in the State politics,” he said.

On a lighter note, he said people defeated the BRS in the Assembly elections, but now wanted him to argue on their behalf.

Throughout the roadshow, people kept raising slogans of “CM, CM, CM” even as he requested them to calm down.

He assured them that the BRS would keep fighting for people of Telangana and would emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections.