Manish Tewari backs Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek advice, says it ‘should be the norm’

Endorsing Narayana Murthy's advice, lawyer-politician Manish Tewari said that several public representatives like him work 12-15 hours a day without taking a day off.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:33 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Manish Tewari

Hyderabad: Backing Narayana Murthy‘s controversial 70-hour workweek advice, Congress leader Manish Tewari has said that the Infosys co-founder’s advice “should become the norm”.

The 70-hour workweek advice has stirred up a controversy around the Indian professional sphere with many professionals from various fields taking a stand against it. However, endorsing Murthy’s advice, the lawyer-politician said that several public representatives like him work 12-15 hours a day without taking a day off.

“I do not understand the brouhaha around @Infosys_nmurthy statement on a 70 hour work week. What is wrong with it? Some of us Public Representatives work 12-15 hours a day 7 days a week balancing careers with Public Service. I do not recall when I last took a Sunday off. Sunday is also a full working day in the Constituency / field whether you are elected or unelected. If India has to truly become a great power one or even two generations have to make 70 hours a week their work ethic. 70 hours a week with one day off & 15 days of vacation in one year must become the norm. Provided there is enough work!” (sic) Manish Tewari said on X (formerly Twitter).

Narayana Murthy had sparked a huge debate online last month when he pitched the idea of a 70-hour workweek. In a statement made during a podcast hosted by former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy said “India’s work productivity is one of the lowest in the world. Unless we improve our work productivity, we will not be able to compete with those countries that have made tremendous progress. So therefore, my request is that our youngsters must say ‘this is my country. I’d like to work 70 hours a week.”

Earlier, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal had also supported Narayana Murthy’s remarks saying, “I wholeheartedly endorse Mr Narayana Murthy’s statement.”