AFWWA creates Guinness World Record for largest display of knitted caps

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sat - 29 October 22
Hyderabad: On its 62nd anniversary, the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) created a Guinness World Record for the largest display of knitted hats or caps, when it displayed 41,541 knitted woolen caps at New Delhi during the ‘Knittathon’, activity conducted by the AFWWA.

The campaign aimed to help the homeless and underprivileged in the winter by knitting woolen caps for them.

On Saturday, B Komala, President, AFWWA (Local), Air Force Academy, Dundigal, along with Sanginis from the Academy, distributed some of these caps, among the underprivileged at Sai Seva Sang, Moosapet, Missionaries of Charity, New Bhoiguda, and Seagram, Annaram. The distribution drive happening pan India will be a record in itself and will be recognized by the Limca Book of Records, a press release said.

