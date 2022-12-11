Agency people abstained from PLGA Week celebrations: Kothagudem SP

Public in Telangana villages have realised the atrocities committed by the Maoists against tribals and abstained from the meetings organised by the naxals on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders, SP said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Kothagudem SP Dr.Vineeth G.

Kothagudem: Even as the banned CPI-Maoist party asked agency people, through leaflets and posters, to celebrate the PLGA Week on a large scale, they refused the call, stated Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G.

Public in Telangana villages have realised the atrocities committed by the Maoists against tribals and abstained from the meetings organised by the naxals on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders, he said in a statement here on Sunday.

The SP said that the Maoists had become an obstacle to the development of tribals and they were hiding in the forests of Chhattisgarh using the tribals as pawns to carry out their anti-social activities.

Leaders of the Telangana State Maoist Committee were sitting in the forests of Chhattisgarh, extorting money from tribal people, contractors and farmers for their luxurious lives through various methods. Attempts by the Maoist leaders to forcefully recruit minor boys and girls into the party were failing. Noticing the discrimination shown by the top Maoist leaders against the lower level cadre of the party, many naxals have already surrendered before the police.

In order to make their presence felt in Telangana the naxals were planting booby traps, land mines and pressure mines in agency areas where tribals and cattle roam and thus posing threat to their lives. The chapter of Maoist party in Telangana is over, Dr. Vineeth said.