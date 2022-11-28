Kothagudem: Maoist dalam member, three militia members surrender to police

A CPI (Maoist) dalam member and three militia members surrendered to the police here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G handed over cash incentives to surrendered naxals in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: A CPI (Maoist) dalam member and three militia members surrendered to the police here on Monday.

Maoist Central Committee member Chadranna dalam member Madvi Mooya of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh State, militia members Ravva Deva, Kovvasi Ganga and Vando Doole of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district were the surrendered Maoists, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said.

Speaking to the media, the SP said the naxals surrendered to police as they were distressed at the ill-treatment of innocent tribals by Maoist leaders and decided to come out of the party to stay away from their violent acts.

Also Read Pressure mine planted by Maoists explodes, injures a cow in Kothagudem

The SP said the Maoists had lost the support of villagers in agency areas in the district. The Maoists leaders and members were unable to protect themselves and hence they were depending on tribals for their survival.

The naxal leaders were extorting Rs 500 from each family of hardworking adivasis and forcibly collecting essential commodities. When the tribals failed to attend the Maoists meetings, they were compelled to pay fines. If the adivasis refused to cooperate with Maoists they were branded as police informers and were killed, he said.

Innocent tribals and cattle were losing their lives because the land mines, pressure bombs and IEDs planted by the Maoists aiming to kill police, he said while appealing to underground cadres to quit the Maoist party and to join mainstream life.