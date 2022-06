Agnipath Scheme protest in Hyderabad: SCR cancels trains; details inside

Hyderabad: Following violence at Secunderabad railway station on Friday, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled/partially cancelled, rescheduled, and diverted 12 trains.

Here is the list of cancelled/partially cancelled/rescheduled/diverted trains: