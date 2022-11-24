| Agri Horticulture Society Hyderabad To Offer Training On Growing Roses And Other Flowering Plants

Agri Horticulture Society Hyderabad to offer training on growing roses and other flowering plants

Agri Horticulture Society (AHS) Hyderabad is coming up with the initiation of conducting a 2-day free training programme on growing roses and other flowering plants.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Agri Horticulture Society (AHS) Hyderabad is coming up with the initiation of conducting a 2-day free training programme on growing roses and other flowering plants.

Hyderabad: If you are interested in growing roses and other flowering plants in your backyard or terrace, then here is an opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade in growing those plants from experts.

Agri Horticulture Society (AHS) Hyderabad is coming up with the initiation of conducting a 2-day free training programme on growing roses and other flowering plants.

The training session will be held on November 26 and 27 from 11 am to 12 noon at the Agri Horticulture Centre campus located at Public Gardens, Nampally, said Dr. AV Rao, Secretary AHS in a statement on Wednesday.

Flower enthusiasts will be trained on growing plants and preventive measures to protect them. They will also get some useful tips and techniques needed to grow flowers.

For additional details, call – 91 814272444 and 91 8790438050.