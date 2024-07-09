Hyderabad: Teacher job aspirants up the ante, demand postponement of DSC

Stage dharna on the Osmania University campus till early morning on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:51 AM

Teacher job aspirants staging a protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The protest for postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC), a recruitment for teacher posts in government and local body schools, has intensified with aspirants staging dharna on the Osmania University (OU) till early morning on Tuesday.

The aspirants on Monday night took a rally from the Government City College to OU campus during which some protesters were detained by the police.

The aspirants wanted the Congress government to postpone the DSC by three months so as to enable them to prepare for the examination.

Justifying their demand for postponement, aspirants in OU lamented that the DSC syllabus was on the lines of the UPSC exams and there were no proper books besides preparation time was not sufficient to cover the huge syllabus.