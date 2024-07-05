Tough time for Hyderabad public due to police checks at Nampally

A large number of people protested and heating arguments ensued when police demanded their identification cards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 10:21 PM

Hyderabad: General public heading towards Nampally on Friday had tough time with police personnel stopping them to check their identities and detaining them on suspicion of extending support to the protest taken-up by unemployed youth at TGPSC.

A large number of people protested and heating arguments ensued when police demanded their identification cards. There were instances where police even detained farmers and tried to pick up media persons as well.

Despite people informing police that they were not connected to the protest and were heading towards Nampally on personal errands work, there were instances of them being detained. Videos of such instances with people arguing with police were widely shared on different social media platforms.

In one such video, a farmer was seen repeatedly telling the police that he was in the city to visit his son’s college. Even after his pleas, the police personnel detained the farmer. The detention video went viral on social media.

In another case, a couple along with the man’s sister was detained in the city despite telling the police personnel that they were not related to the protest. In the video that went viral, the man argued with police asking whether they do not even have freedom to walk on the road in this government rule. “Are we terrorists or thieves,” he questioned.

Journalists covering the protest were also not spared by the police personnel, who repeatedly asked reporters to show their identity. In one case the police tried to detain a vernacular TV journalist, upon venturing out of the BJP office in Nampally.