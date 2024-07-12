Hyderabad: Police fired shots in self-defense to deter two armed robbers who allegedly attempted to attack them at Nampally railway station on Thursday midnight. One of the alleged assailants suffered a bullet injury to the leg in the incident.

The incident occurred when the duo which was found moving suspiciously was stopped and checked by the decoy police team.

According to the police, when asked to surrender, one of suspects tried to charge the cops with an axe, whie the other grabbed stones from the nearby spot and started pelting on the police team. The situation escalated as the duo fought the the police personnel.

“In self-defense, one of our constables opened fire, injuring one of the offenders. They immediately surrendered. They are now in custody and injured is under treatment,” an official said.

The city police have been conducting these decoy operations for the past month, resulting in the arrest of several chain and phone snatching gangs and robbery gangs in the city.