Agriculture scientists inspect paddy fields in Siddipet on stem borer impact

The team of scientists have made some suggestions to farmers and agriculture officials to combat the stem borer menace to get a good yield of Yasangi paddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Scientists of Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University are examining the impact of stem borer on paddy fields at Narayanraopet in Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Scientists of Prof Jayashankar Agriculture University Hyderabad made a field visit to paddy fields in Narayanraopet village on Tuesday following the presence of stem borer insects in the fields.

The team of scientists have made some suggestions to farmers and agriculture officials to combat the stem borer menace to get a good yield of Yasangi paddy. Asking farmers to place pheromone traps to identify the presence of the stem borer initially, they also stressed on the need of using Carbofuran 3g to combat the menace in nurseries before transplantation or after transplantation.

Also Read Pattas to be given to tribals soon: Satyavathi Rathod

The scientists also educated the farmers on how to combat the stem borer at various phases. They asked agriculture officials to release guidelines to all farmers.

District Agriculture Officer Sivaprasad said the stem borer would have little impact at the earlier stages of the paddy crop. The scientist team included Dr Raghuram, DR NRG Verma, Dr T Kiran Babu, and Dr Sridevi.