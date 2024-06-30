Sithara Entertainments announces Production No 29 with Allari Naresh with an unique concept poster

The creative poster released showcases interesting symbols in sign language and raise intrigue among the movie-lovers and Allari Naresh fans making them try and decode the hidden message.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 05:11 PM

Hyderabad: Allari Naresh, known for his comedy and family entertainers, is now starring in another unique concept film produced by Sithara Entertainments. On Sunday, the production house made the announcement coinciding with Allari Naresh’s birthday.

Writer-director Meher Tej, known for the highly appreciated movie “Family Drama”, is writing and directing the film. This 63rd film of Allari Naresh, known as #AN63 and Production No.29 from Sithara Entertainments is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. The production house said more details about the film would be announced soon.