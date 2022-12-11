| Baahubali Prabhas To Appear In Unstoppable With Nbk Season 2 Soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Hyderabad: Pan-India star Prabhas will soon appear on the most popular talk show across Telugu States, ‘Unstoppable Season 2’, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna. The shooting is reportedly held at Annapurna Studios on Sunday.

The streaming platform aha took to its Twitter handle to announce the news. Sharing a video edit of visuals from the ‘Baahubali’ actor’s films, aha wrote, “The Bahubali episode #Unstoppable Season 2 is coming soon… Watch out for more updates.”

Prabhas will appear on the OTT show for the first time – especially after the demise of his uncle, late actor-politician U Krishnam Raju. As soon as the post went viral, all the ‘Darling’ fans on social media expressed their excitement over the news. “Jai Rebel Star,” commented a fan. “Mass episode loading…Waiting (sic),” said another.

It is further reported that actor Gopichand will also be joining Prabhas for the episode. Prabhas and Gopichand acted together in ‘Varsham’.

On the work front, Prabhas currently has four projects in the pipeline. While ‘Adipurush’ is gearing up for release in June next year, ‘Salaar’ and ‘Project K’ films are on the shooting stage. Besides these, Prabhas is also acting in a film directed by Maruti.