“Will marry after Salman Khan”: Prabhas in NBK show

As the video was posted online, the actor’s fans took over the comment section to express their excitement about the episode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Pan India star Prabhas will be soon seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show ‘Unstoppable 2’. Aha Video on Saturday dropped a promo of the episode where Prabhas, along with actor Gopichand were seen having a gala time with the host.

In this promo, the host Nandamuri Balakrishna was seen asking the ‘Baahubali’ actor about his marriage plans, “Recently, when Sharwanand appeared on the show, I asked him about his marriage and the answer was that he will marry after you. So now you have to tell me when it is that you are going to marry.”

To this Prabhas replied, “ If Sarwanand has said that he will marry after me, then I should say that I will marry after Salman Khan does.”

The actor was also seen reciting a dialogue from his film ‘Bujjigadu’. Actor Gopichand, who is also the superstar’s friend, joins him on stage and pulls his leg along with the host.

As the video was posted online, the actor’s fans took over the comment section to express their excitement about the episode. “King of Indian cinema,” wrote a user. “Vintage Prabhas is back,” said another. “Darling innocence, pure smile makes him more closer to everyone (sic),” commented the third user.

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Project-K, and an untitled film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.