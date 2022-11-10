| Ahead Of Pms Visit To Telangana Modi No Entry Flex Appears In Hyderabad

Ahead of PM’s visit to Telangana, ‘Modi No Entry’ flex appears in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:32 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

The flex that was put by Telangana Chenetha Youth Force reads "rollback 5% GST on handloom products."

Hyderabad: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana, a ‘Modi No Entry’ flex has been put up in the city on Thursday.

The flex that was put by Telangana Chenetha Youth Force reads “rollback 5% GST on handloom products.”

Earlier, demanding the Centre to roll back the five per cent GST being imposed on handloom products and its raw materials, lakhs of postcards hand-written by Telangana handloom weavers were sent to the PM.

The postcards were sent responding to a call given by Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao after launching the campaign on October 22.

PM Modi will be visiting Ramagundam on Saturday to dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) factory to the nation.

However, “Modi Go Back” protests are gaining momentum with people demanding he fulfills the promises made to the people of Telangana and also clear pending bills about the State before he enters Telangana.