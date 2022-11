Virtues Oceanic Games: Telangana’s Deepthi clinches gold in 400m T20 category

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:33 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Jeevanji Deepthi clinched the gold in the 400m T20 category of the Virtues Oceanic Games held in Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday.

She clocked 57.58 sec to bag the top honours. Japan’s Niina Kanno took home silver with a timing of 59.86 sec while Indonesia’s Elvin Elhub Sesa clocked 62.26 sec to finish third.

Deepthi is a native of Kallaeda village of Warangal district.