Ahmedabad: Youth fires shots near police station, investigation launched

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy area near the Maninagar police station.

By IANS Updated On - 09:27 AM, Wed - 16 August 23

Ahmedabad: A youth was apprehended in Ahmedabad for firing a revolver near a police station, the police said, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

According to information, the youth fired three shots after which he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

A video has also gone viral on social media of the incident, in which the accused wearing a white shirt and jeans can be running with the revolver in his hand while people are chasing him.

The Maninagar police are investigating the matter.