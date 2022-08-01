AHTU Cyberabad books 83 cases

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Cyberabad police has booked 83 cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act since January 1.

The police ordered closure of 37 premises where illegal activities were being reported and issued show cause notices to owners of 51 other premises, according to officials.

The police, who were conducting raids at brothel houses, massage parlours and other places where women victims were exploited, have asked property owners to collect Aadhar card and other identity proofs of persons before renting out property to them. The police warned that if any illegal activities were found taking place on the premises, it would be sealed and action would be initiated against the property owner as well.

If anyone had information about illegal activities, they could approach the local police or inform Dial 100 or message on WhatsApp number 9490617444.