AI to check malpractices in NEET UG exam

This scenario will be witnessed in the exam centres of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 scheduled for Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Imagine a situation where every examination centre is manned by an invisible invigilator and continuously scrutinising every action of candidates for potential cheating, in real time.

This scenario will be witnessed in the exam centres of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 scheduled for Sunday.

Also Read School fee regulation in Telangana unlikely this year

In a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based real-time analytical tools and technologies to catch candidates who have the potential to use unfair means or ascertain cheating behaviour at the centres.

The tools embedded with AI algorithms using CCTV recordings analyse candidates’ behaviour such as unusual movement, interactions, and body language, and flag suspicious activities in real-time. Such analysis of the recording will aid authorities in confirming malpractice with evidence.

Apart from ascertaining likely cheaters, AI-based tools are used on the suspicious candidates even after the examination as well. To curb impersonation cases, the NTA deployed AI tools to map the live photo of a candidate with the photo uploaded in the application form.

To ensure no candidate adopts unfair means examination practices, the exam centres have already been equipped with CCTVs and jammers for blocking mobile networks.

This time, a record number of 23,81,833 applications have been received from across the country for the NEET UG.

From the State, over 70,000 candidates applied for the test, which will be conducted in 24 districts, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Medchal, and Ranga Reddy. Last year, 20,87,449 candidates registered for the test