NEET UG 2024: Mixed reviews on difficulty levels in medicine entrance exam

There were questions from organic and in-organic chemistry, and periodic tables that were moderate on difficulty levels. A few students felt that the chemistry paper had straight questions with no ambiguity unlike last year.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 5 May 2024, 09:50 PM

Hyderabad: Students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 for admissions to medicine programmes on Sunday, found questions in botany and zoology sections to be easy to moderate on the difficulty levels.

However, they had to struggle to find answers for questions in the physics and chemistry sections. Some students mentioned that questions in chemistry section to be tougher than last year’s with physical chemistry being toughest.

“Generally, I find the physics section to be tough but chemistry questions were toughest. Physics questions were normal, while the botany and zoology questions were easy to answer,” said P Sahithi, a medicine aspirant, who appeared for the test at a centre in Bachupally.

Some students said physics questions, which were more theory based, were a bit difficult to answer. They felt that the standard of questions was high besides a few were conceptual with a twist.

“Overall, this year’s NEET UG was moderate on difficulty levels. Botany and zoology papers were easy to moderate. As per students’ feedback, two questions in zoology were out of syllabus. The questions were out of NCERT syllabus,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean, Sri Chaitanya Junior College Kukatpally.

Meanwhile, 50 students who appeared for the test at a centre in Madhapur reportedly faced anxious moments as they were distributed the question paper late.

Students claimed that question paper distribution was delayed by 20 minutes as the invigilator in the classroom failed to notice the clock in the classroom that had stopped at 1.40 pm. While the exam commenced at 2 pm, students claimed they received the question paper at 2.20 pm with no compensatory time.